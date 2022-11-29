Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the October 31st total of 204,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 179.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palisade Bio Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Palisade Bio stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 29,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,171. Palisade Bio has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Palisade Bio

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Palisade Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery.

