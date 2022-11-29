Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 26,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Palo Alto Networks worth $412,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 580.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,977 shares of company stock worth $30,232,206 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

