Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,930,000 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the October 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

PAAS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 3,008,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,163. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

