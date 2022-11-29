PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 5.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 244,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

