PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 74,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 258,652 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.29.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,042,592 shares in the company, valued at $153,598,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $4,047,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,591,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 493,556 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 1,352.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 108.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.