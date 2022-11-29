Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

