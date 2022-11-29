Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $3,139.32 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,765.16 or 0.10462870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,232 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

