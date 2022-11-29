Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 2087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.