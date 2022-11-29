Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 2087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.