PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,382 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 623,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.59.

