Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.4 %
FENG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.