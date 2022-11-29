Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.4 %

FENG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

