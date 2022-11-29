Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Phunware to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

PHUN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 1,859,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Phunware has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

In other news, Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 189.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

