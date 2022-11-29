Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,899,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of Pinterest worth $161,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 171.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,249,000 after buying an additional 119,347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 64.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Pinterest Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,828 shares of company stock worth $24,624,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

