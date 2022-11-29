Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the October 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 262.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 315,830 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 261.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 224,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 187.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 109,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Pioneer High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

