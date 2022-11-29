Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,835,600 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the October 31st total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Pipestone Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BKBEF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 23,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKBEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

