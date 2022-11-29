Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $63.98 million and approximately $79,009.51 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00243347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00089649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,740,231 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.