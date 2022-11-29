PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 68200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

