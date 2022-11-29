PlatinX (PTX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One PlatinX token can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $465,994.43 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

