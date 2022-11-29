PlayDapp (PLA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.62 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $61.62 million and $3.53 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001199 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

