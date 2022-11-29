Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 4,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.67. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

