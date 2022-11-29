Po.et Trading Up 1.7% This Week (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Po.et has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $36,139.21 and $1.73 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

