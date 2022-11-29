Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Plans $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Polaris has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE PII opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $891,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

