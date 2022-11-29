PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $283.80

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $410,645.59 and $283.80 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00463456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00033073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00023030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018425 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001198 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

