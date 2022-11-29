Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the October 31st total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the third quarter valued at $65,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,431. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

