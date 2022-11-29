Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 29th (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine’s (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 29th. Prime Medicine had issued 10,294,118 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,006 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PRME stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 227,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,970. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Prime Medicine news, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

