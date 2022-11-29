Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 29th (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine’s (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 29th. Prime Medicine had issued 10,294,118 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,006 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
Prime Medicine Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PRME stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 227,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,970. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.