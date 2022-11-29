Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. 6,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,718. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

