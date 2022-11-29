Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $74,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.