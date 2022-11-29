Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Proto Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.