Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of PRLB stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $61.14.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
