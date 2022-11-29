Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $103.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.58.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Activity at Prudential Financial
In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
