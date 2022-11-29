Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $103.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

