Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of PCYO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $244.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.91. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

