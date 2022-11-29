Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAP stock remained flat at $24.05 on Tuesday. 295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

