QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY remained flat at $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

