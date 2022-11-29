Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $230.43 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00013015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $230.43 million and $31.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.51 or 0.07506038 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00076381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,432,406 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.