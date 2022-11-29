QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.29 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $47.15 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

