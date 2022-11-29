Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty Sells 40,765 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DGX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $149.01. 648,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

