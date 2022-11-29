R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 57,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,378,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
R1 RCM Stock Up 7.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.