R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 57,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,378,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

