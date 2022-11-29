Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.41. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,579 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,433,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6,290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 808,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

