Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.84 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $70.84 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.01854424 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012203 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000530 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.01755979 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,623,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

