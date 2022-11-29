Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $70.49 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $70.49 million and $4.18 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.01809860 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012675 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000540 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.01761271 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

