Radio Caca Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $70.53 million and $4.28 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.87 or 0.01823424 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012254 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030945 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.01763073 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,623,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

