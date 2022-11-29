RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 10,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 307,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RadNet Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.68 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RadNet (RDNT)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.