RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 10,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 307,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

