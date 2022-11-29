Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,042,000 after acquiring an additional 224,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.68. 11,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

