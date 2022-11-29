RAMP (RAMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,699.24

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. RAMP has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $1,699.24 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

