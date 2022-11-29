Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Tuesday. 43,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,028. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

