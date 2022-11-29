Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,609 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,976,000 after buying an additional 566,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,950,000 after purchasing an additional 413,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after purchasing an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after purchasing an additional 302,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169,024 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Stock Down 3.6 %

RYN stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

