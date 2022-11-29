Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Natera (NTRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) in the last few weeks:
- 11/16/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $67.00.
- 11/14/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $75.00.
- 11/9/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Natera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 1,218,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,776. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
