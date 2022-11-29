Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Natera (NTRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $67.00.

11/14/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $75.00.

11/9/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00.

10/12/2022 – Natera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Natera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 1,218,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,776. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Natera by 23.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Natera by 21.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

