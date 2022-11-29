Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arvinas (ARVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN):

11/28/2022 – Arvinas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $100.00.

11/23/2022 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $90.00.

11/22/2022 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $89.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $81.00.

11/11/2022 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Arvinas is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Arvinas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $83.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 50.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $890,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

