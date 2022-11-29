Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 386.6% in November

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, an increase of 386.6% from the October 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.10) to GBX 7,050 ($84.34) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($106.47) to GBX 8,200 ($98.10) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,612.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGLY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 398,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,833. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.