Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RWBYF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 224,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,251. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

