Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.96 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $61.71 million and approximately $17.96 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,693,851,394 coins and its circulating supply is 20,693,898,192 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

