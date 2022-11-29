Reef Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and $18.93 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,692,818,241 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

